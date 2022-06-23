Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s 4th Largest Position

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $227.50 to $209.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.