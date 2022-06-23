AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $17.80 Per Share

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for AMERCO in a research report issued on Monday, June 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston forecasts that the transportation company will earn $17.80 per share for the quarter.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $474.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $447.92 and a 12-month high of $769.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $513.18 and its 200-day moving average is $591.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,176,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMERCO by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

