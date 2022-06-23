Analysts Issue Forecasts for Danone S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Danone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($51.58) to €51.00 ($53.68) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($61.05) to €60.00 ($63.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.3279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

