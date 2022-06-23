Analysts Offer Predictions for Karora Resources Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karora Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Karora Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$65.27 million during the quarter.
KRR opened at C$3.81 on Wednesday. Karora Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.03 and a 12-month high of C$7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75.
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-operational mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
