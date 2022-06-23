Analysts Offer Predictions for SAP SE’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAP’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. TheStreet lowered SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($109.47) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SAP from €152.00 ($160.00) to €142.00 ($149.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in SAP by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

