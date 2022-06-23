Analysts Set Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) PT at $513.67

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $513.67.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTVCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($12.25) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Britvic stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Britvic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
