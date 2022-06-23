Analysts Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Target Price at $11.50

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.22 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

