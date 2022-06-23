APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Anthony E. Malkin Acquires 12,600 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.47 per share, for a total transaction of $182,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $497,710.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APG opened at $14.30 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. APi Group’s revenue was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in APi Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 265,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,153 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in APi Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC boosted its stake in APi Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 863,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

