Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Arcosa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcosa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

