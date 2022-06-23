Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Barclays

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,647 ($20.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.17) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.66) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,170 ($26.58).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,611 ($19.73) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,634.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,796.24. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,364 ($28.96). The company has a market cap of £12.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25.

In related news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.11) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($42,038.22).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

