Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 3,387 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $5,557,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $6,482,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

NYSE:HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

