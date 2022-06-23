AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195,486 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.