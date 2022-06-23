Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.33

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 5598299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)
