Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,608,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.