Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 141,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 32,881 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

