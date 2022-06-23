Autus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

