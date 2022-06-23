Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,389 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

