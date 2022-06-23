Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after purchasing an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.21.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

