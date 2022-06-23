Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after buying an additional 1,214,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Avangrid by 5,580.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 256,086 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $8,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Avangrid by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 151,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avangrid by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 126,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

