Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.54

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.79) to €6.10 ($6.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bankinter ( OTCMKTS:BKNIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $523.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.45 million. Bankinter had a net margin of 57.49% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bankinter, S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

