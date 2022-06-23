Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Trimmed by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $38,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.