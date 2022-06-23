Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

