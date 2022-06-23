Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 784 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $290.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day moving average is $149.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

