BellRing Brands, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for BellRing Brands in a report issued on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.
BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.
Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.
In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,163,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000.
BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.
