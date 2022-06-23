Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Acquires $313,557,542.92 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,353,454 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $152,022,613.68.

On Monday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,391,884 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $159,996,334.12.

Shares of BRK-A opened at $405,649.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470,523.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475,942.30.

Separately, Edward Jones lowered Berkshire Hathaway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

