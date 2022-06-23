Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.08

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.88) to GBX 800 ($9.80) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 695 ($8.51) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.62) to GBX 780 ($9.55) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.33.

Get Bodycote alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.