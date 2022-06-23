Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is HHR Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

HHR Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 4.7% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Booking by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $43,839,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,889.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,147.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,260.35. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,751.31.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

