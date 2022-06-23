Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.50

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 358 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($37.89) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bouygues from €48.00 ($50.53) to €47.00 ($49.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

