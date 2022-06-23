Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Broadwind alerts:

BWEN stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Broadwind by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Broadwind by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Broadwind by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 71,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 50,111 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadwind (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.