Brokerages Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT at $2.76

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.05) to €2.65 ($2.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.80 ($2.95) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.68) to €3.70 ($3.89) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

AIB Group stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

