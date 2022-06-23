Brokerages Set Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Target Price at GBX 125.60

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.60 ($1.54).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of LON:CEY opened at GBX 83.94 ($1.03) on Monday. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 74.70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.98 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.09. The firm has a market cap of £970.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82.

In related news, insider Martin Horgan bought 65,788 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £54,604.04 ($66,883.93). Also, insider Mark Bankes acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,867.22).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

