Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target at $9.00

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $45,935.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $589,600. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.97 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $650.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.98.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTI BioPharma (CTIC)
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.