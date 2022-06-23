Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Price Target at $9.00

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $45,935.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $589,600. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 51.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 766,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the first quarter worth $6,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $5.97 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $650.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

