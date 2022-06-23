Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Price Target at C$15.60

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

FR opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,373.33. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$9.46 and a 12 month high of C$19.98.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$198.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.5104965 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,653,850. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total value of C$88,239.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,299.73. Insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $323,965 in the last three months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

