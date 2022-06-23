Brokerages Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Price Target at C$15.60

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
FR opened at C$10.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,373.33. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$9.46 and a 12 month high of C$19.98.
In related news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.67 per share, with a total value of C$53,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,653,850. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Winston Poon sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.88, for a total value of C$88,239.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,299.73. Insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $323,965 in the last three months.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
