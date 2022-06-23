Brokerages Set FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) PT at GBX 119.33

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.33 ($1.46).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FGP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.84) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.65) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FGP opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.71) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 72.40 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

FirstGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.