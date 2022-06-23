Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT at $62.91

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $54,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $32.68 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

