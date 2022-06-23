Brokers Issue Forecasts for WANdisco plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WANSF)

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for WANdisco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Edison Inv. Res analyst now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). The consensus estimate for WANdisco’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Get WANdisco alerts:

OTCMKTS WANSF opened at $2.93 on Thursday. WANdisco has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.