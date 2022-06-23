Brokers Offer Predictions for Southwestern Energy’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

SWN opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.15. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 727.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 153,953 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 135,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

