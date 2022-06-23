Brokers Set Expectations for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AAC Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $752.56 million during the quarter.
AAC Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.
