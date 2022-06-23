Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,307 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,182 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.23.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

