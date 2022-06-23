Brookstone Capital Management Sells 94 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,240.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,308.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,604.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

