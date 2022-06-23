Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $31,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after buying an additional 278,153 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after buying an additional 39,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after buying an additional 507,894 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after buying an additional 270,699 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,925,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

NYSE BC opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.55. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $108.51.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

