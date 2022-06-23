Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $177.73 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

