Calton & Associates Inc. Has $465,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $380.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.08.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

