Calton & Associates Inc. Has $494,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 213.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $98.54 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

About Capital One Financial (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.