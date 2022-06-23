Calton & Associates Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.15.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $243.06 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.54 and its 200 day moving average is $250.03. The firm has a market cap of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

