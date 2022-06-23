Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $523,000 in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,600.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 738,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 727,667 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 57,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 214.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 691,155 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 371.4% during the first quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 171,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73.

