Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $58.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

