Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.
Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 155,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,240,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after purchasing an additional 515,062 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 55,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
