Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CP. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 155,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,827,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,240,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $349,990,000 after purchasing an additional 515,062 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 55,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

