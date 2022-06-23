Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Acquires 2,536 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $167.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.75 and its 200-day moving average is $198.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

