Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys 8,463 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 113,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

MO opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

